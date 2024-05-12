Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Is Estimated At USD 198 Billion By 2031 | Rising Demand Due To Growing Demand For Organic & Minimally Processed Food.

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



“According to SNS Insider, t he Fresh Food Packaging Market valuation was valued at USD 135.5 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 4.8%. ”

Fresh Food Packaging Market Report Scope:

Busy lifestyles and a growing focus on convenience are promoting demand for pre-packaged, ready-to-eat fresh produce. For instance, imagine a bag of pre-washed and chopped vegetables the perfect time saving solution for a quick and healthy stir-fry. Additionally, rising urbanization and a growing preference for organic products necessitate innovative packaging solutions.

Here, nanotechnology comes into play. Imagine an invisible, antimicrobial film on your favorite berries, extending their shelf life and minimizing food waste. This aligns perfectly with the growing global consciousness about sustainability, pushing the fresh food packaging industry towards eco-friendly materials and recyclable options. With such compelling trends at play, the demand for fresh food packaging is set for a sustained rise.

Challenges which are obstructing the growth of market

A third of all food is wasted globally, and innovative packaging solutions are crucial to extend shelf life during transport and storage. Yet, these same solutions often rely on plastics a major contributor to pollution. A 2021 survey revealed 65% of respondents prioritize sustainable packaging, with 83% willing to pay a slight premium for eco-friendly options. This creates a complex challenge for the industry. For instance, a typical plastic clamshell for berries protects the fruit but can take centuries to decompose in landfills.

Meanwhile, researchers are exploring bioplastics derived from corn starch or cellulose, but these alternatives may not yet offer the same level of protection against bruising or spoilage. The fresh food packaging industry must navigate this intricate dance ensuring food security through extended shelf life while appeasing the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

High Volatility in the macro environment making CEOs anxious about the sustainability factor.

The current macroeconomic climate, characterized by high volatility in inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, is causing significant anxiety amongst CEOs in the fresh food packaging industry.

Sustainability, a once-lauded differentiator, is now a double-edged sword. On one hand, consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging remains strong, with a 2023 study by SNS Insider indicating 78% of Indian millennials prioritize sustainable packaging when purchasing fresh produce. On the other hand, the rising costs of recycled and bio-based materials threaten profit margins. For instance, a recent study revealed a 20% increase in the price of PLA (polylactic acid), a popular bioplastic alternative, in Q1 2024 compared to the previous year. This cost pressure, coupled with potential fluctuations in consumer spending due to inflation, is forcing CEOs to re-evaluate their sustainability strategies.

By End Use Segment the most imperative aspect of the market

Dairy products, holds the largest share at over 39.6% in 2023, benefit from rigid packaging's ability to maintain freshness and prevent spills. Meat products follow closely, with a significant portion likely utilizing both rigid trays for cuts and flexible films for processed meats. Fruits and vegetables, while occupying a growing segment at 5.2% CAGR, pose a unique challenge.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Raw Material



PE

PP

PVC

Aluminum Paper

By Packaging Type



Flexible Paper

Converted Roll Stock

Corrugated Box Gusseted Bags

By End Use



Dairy Products

Meat Products

Fruits

Vegetables Others

APAC the marketplace which will be generating maximum revenue for the key players.

This dominance is supported by several key factors. The sheer population size of APAC, particularly giants like China, creates an immense demand for fresh food preservation solutions. Economic development and rising disposable incomes are fueling consumer preference for convenience and packaged fresh produce. India, for instance, is witnessing a growth in its fresh food packaging market due to the expanding retail sector, with a projected CAGR of 5.16% by 2031.

Key Takeaways:



Plastic remains the king for now, but its dominance is threatened by a growing consumer demand for sustainable solutions. This is pushing manufacturers towards bio-based and biodegradable alternatives.

The Asia Pacific region is a clear leader, driven by factors like rising disposable incomes and a growing taste for convenience foods. Here, the focus is on fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, reflecting dietary trends. Overall, the fresh food packaging market is assured for significant growth, with the key battleground being between functionality, sustainability, and consumer preferences. Players who can strike the right balance will be the ones to reap the rewards.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material

8.1 PE

8.2 PP

8.3 PVC

8.4 Aluminum

8.5 Paper

9 Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Type

9.1 Flexible Paper

9.2 Converted Roll Stock

9.3 Corrugated Box

9.4 Gusseted Bags

10 Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation, By End Use

10.1 Dairy Products

10.2 Meat Products

10.3 Fruits

10.4 Vegetables

10.5 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Company profile

13 C ompetitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14 Use Case and Best Practices

15 Conclusion

