'Hold Press Conference, Release Absolute Number Of Votes After Each Phase': Press Club Of India To ECI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: The Press Club of India, along with four other media organizations, on Saturday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to promptly release the data of votes cast after each phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“We demand that the entire poll data, including absolute number of votes polled and percentage of voting be released by the next day of the polling. Such transparency is necessary to uphold the voters' confidence in the electoral politics,” the joint statement signed by the Presidnets of the Press Club of India, Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC), Press Association, Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC) and Delhi Union of Journalsits (DUJ) said.

The media bodies also voiced disappointment over the Election Commission's decision to discontinue the tradition of holding a press conference after the conclusion of each voting phase.

They emphasised that journalists relied on these conferences to clarify doubts and uncertainties, enabling them to produce accurate and informed reports for their readers.

“The election commission can also speak directly to voters via electronic media,” the statement said.



The five media bodies expressed their shock and surprise that the election commission has not been releasing the“absolute number of votes polled” in the last three phases.“This was not the case of the past elections, the statement said, adding that these developments have led to apprehension in the minds of people about the fairness of the election,” the statement read.