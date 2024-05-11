Qatar PM, UN Chief Mull Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 11 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman and Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres discussed over the phone on Saturday the latest situation of the Gaza Strip.

During the phone conversation, they addressed the ongoing situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially joint mediation efforts to put an end to the war in the enclave, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

They also considered ongoing efforts to release prisoners, and get humanitarian aid sustainably into all areas of the Palestinian territory, in addition to the latest regional developments, it added. (end)

