Lutsk Community Donates Almost 80 Drones And Technical Equipment To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the week, the Lutsk city community handed over almost 80 drones, Starlink stations, electronic warfare equipment, and other equipment to the defenders.

This was announced by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Help from our community for the Armed Forces this week. 60 FPV drones, 11 Mavic 3, five Mavic 3T, Mavic 3E, and Matrice 30T,” wrote Polishchuk.

According to him, the city council, together with the community, also handed over various equipment to the military units, including three Starlink stations, three Ecoflow Delta 2 charging stations, and two Bandera Flashlight searchlights.

The defenders also received two sets of Piranha 5had anti-drone systems, four Kvertus AD Counter FPV systems, and night vision binoculars from the people of Lutsk.

Thanks to the community, the defenders of five brigades and the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine were technically reinforced.

As reported earlier, 700 FPV drones, 100 of which are equipped with thermal imagers, were purchased in Lutsk at the expense of the local budget to be transferred to the military.