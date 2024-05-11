Further Economic, Social Cooperation Needed To Develop Joint Arab Work -- Saudi Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 11 (KUNA) -- Assistant Deputy Minister for International Cooperation at the Saudi Ministry of Finance Naif Al-Anezi affirmed the importance of enhancing efforts to develop joint Arab economic and social work.

The remarks came in a speech at the meeting of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League on Saturday, to prepare for the upcoming summit in Bahrain next Thursday.

Saudi Arabia had hosted the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah last year, which resulted in many important articles, he said.

The summit's outcome included fulfilling requirements for the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and signing the agreement regulating transit between Arab League countries, said Al-Anezi.

Today's meeting will discuss key economic and social issues, aiming to enhance joint Arab work in the fields, he noted.

The Kuwaiti delegation in the event in headed by Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (end)

