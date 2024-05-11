Turkey Visa For East Timor, Australian And Afghan Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY EVISA FOR TOURISTS

Turkey is a country located at the intersection of Western Asia and Europe, sharing borders with both regions. Tourist attractions include beautiful coastlines, national parks, historic mosques, and visually stunning cities. Travelers are required to obtain a visa in order to enter the country. Most non-citizens must obtain a travel visa to visit Turkey for leisure purposes. The majority of nationalities can obtain the Turkey Tourist eVisa. It is often called a short-term visa. Citizens of more than 100 countries can choose to apply for an electronic visa to visit Turkey. An e-visa allows you to travel within Turkey and explore different areas of the country. This can be accessed by providing the necessary information and making the required online payments. You can stay in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days with this visa. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

TURKEY EVISA GUIDE

People from more than 100 countries can apply for a Turkey e-Visa, an official document issued by the government to enter Turkey. The e-Visa can be used for various reasons including transit, tourism, and business travel. Most travelers to Turkey require a passport that has at least five months of validity. Tourists who fulfill the necessary conditions can now apply for a Turkish visa online and choose to stay for up to three months. In order to obtain a Turkey e-Visa, individuals from qualifying countries must fill out an electronic application form on the internet. The e-Visa has replaced the old visas issued at border checkpoints, such as“sticker visas” and“stamp type” visas. People from eligible countries can request the e-Visa as long as they have a valid passport. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.

TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for East Timor Citizens

Turkey is a popular tourist spot around the world, warmly welcoming visitors from all corners of the globe. Nevertheless, it is crucial to note that East Timor is not among the nations exempt from Turkey's visa requirements. Hence, individuals from East Timor must obtain a visa if they plan to visit Turkey. Tourists from East Timor must apply for a Turkish e-Visa in order to visit, which can be used for tourism or work. The e-Visa program in Turkey was started by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey in 2013. If you are a tourist from East Timor, you have the option to get a one-time entry permit, which permits you to be in the country for a maximum of 30 days. It is also crucial to make sure your passport stays valid for at least 180 days after you arrive in Turkey. Visitors wishing to visit Turkey for other purposes such as working or studying must apply to a Turkish Embassy or Consulate in East Timor. Eligible citizens are required to complete the online Turkey e-Visa Application Form in order to apply for a Turkish Visa. It only takes a few minutes and eliminates the need to visit a diplomatic mission.

Documents requirements for East Timor residents



A valid passport valid for at least 6 months after your entry date.

A valid email address to send you the confirmation and final travel documents. To pay the e-visa charge, you must have a valid payment method such as debit or credit card.

TURKEY VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Australians must possess a visa if they wish to travel to Turkey. Australian individuals planning a trip to Turkey for either leisure or work purposes must begin by applying for a Turkey e-Visa via the internet. Individuals must meet the requirements for a Turkish e-Visa for citizens of Australia to obtain the travel permit. Australia is one of the approximately 100 countries that can apply for a Turkey e-Visa on the internet, allowing Australian citizens to enter Turkey without visiting a Turkish embassy or consulate. The eVisa program was implemented by Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013. Australian residents are allowed to remain for up to 90 days according to this rule. Citizens of Australia can obtain the e-Visa from Turkey online for travel reasons. This is the quickest and most straightforward way to obtain permission to enter Turkey. During this time, it can be used for numerous entrances as well as transit via Turkey. As the Turkey e-Visa is electronically linked to the applicant's Australian passport once approved, the same passport must be presented upon entry into Turkey. The eVisa system allows Australians to apply for an Essential Entry Permit in minutes. There is no need to go to the embassy when applying for Turkey visa online from Australia. Australian eVisa applicants are not required to present any documents in person at the Turkish Embassy. All information is transmitted electronically.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Australian citizens



A valid Australian passport valid for 150 days beyond the date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey visa fees. A valid Email address to receive the visa approval and other notifications in their Inbox.

Turkey Visa for Afghan Citizens

Afghanistan citizens can choose to use the online platform to easily and quickly apply for a Turkish visa. In 2013, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey introduced a highly effective and straightforward method for obtaining a travel permit to Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa system has eliminated the need for Afghan nationals to stand in long lines at embassies. Alternatively, they can easily apply for a visa online which will enable them to enter Turkey without the need to visit a Turkish embassy or consulate. People with Afghan e-Visas can travel to Turkey for tourism and business reasons for a maximum of 30 days. Afghan citizens must travel to Türkiye within 180 days of receiving the approved e-Visa. The eVisa allows Afghans to stay up to 30 days, it is a single-entry entry permit. If you come to Turkey for other purposes (study, work) or want to stay longer, please contact the Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan or abroad to apply for the traditional visa. Afghans who meet all the requirements can obtain a visitor visa online. E-Visa applicants do not need to go to the Turkish Embassy to submit their application, the process is 100% online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY AFGHANISTAN CITIZENS



Passport: You will need a passport issued by the government of Afghanistan. The passport should not expire before 6 months of your arrival in Turkey.

A valid credit / debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.