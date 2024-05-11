Turkey Visa For Fiji, Armenian And Bahamas Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa for Fiji Citizens

Fijian citizens intending to go to Turkey for tourism, business, connecting flights, or medical reasons must obtain a Turkey e-Visa. Since 1975, Fiji and Turkey have maintained friendly and respectful diplomatic relations. Recently, the two countries agreed to a aviation agreement in order to strengthen their communication links. Fijians have the choice of applying for an e-Visa, which is meant to streamline the visa application process for tourists. In 2013, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs implemented the eVisa program. Introducing the e-Visa system has made it easier for Fijians and residents of more than 100 other countries to obtain short-term visas from the Turkish government. Fijian citizens with a passport are allowed a single entry into Turkey and can remain in the country for a maximum of 30 days during a 180-day timeframe beginning from when they first arrive. Fiji is only permitted to apply for one form of visa to Turkey: a tourist visa. This e-Visa is only valid for short-term tourism or business travel. Other types of visas, such as Work, or student visas must be applied for through one of the Turkish embassies or consulates in Fiji. Fijians can apply for a Turkey tourist visa from Fiji or anywhere in the world as long as you are connected to the internet. Electronic visa application will save a lot of time for foreigners who need travel authorization.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FIJI



A valid travel document or passport is valid for six months.

A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. A credit card or a debit card to pay for the visa fee.

Turkey Visa Online

To successfully get the Turkey online visa, the applicant must provide their personal information such:



Full name, as it appears on their passport.

Date and place of birth. Passport details include issuing and expiration date.

TURKEY VISA APPLICATION PROCESS

Turkey Visa Application Process



Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Requirements for Turkey Visa



Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

Turkey Visa for Armenian Citizens

Documents Required to get a Turkish Visa from Armenia



An Armenian passport valid for a minimum of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.

Turkey Visa for Bahamas Citizens

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF BAHAMAS



An original Bahamian passport valid for at least 1 month when entering Turkey, with two blank pages available for stamping.

Two passport-style photos with white background.

An active and working email address, to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey visa fee.