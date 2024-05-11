Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds, the reported added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 24 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 24 knot at times, decreases to 05 -15 knot by evening.

Visibility will be 5 to 10 km.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 5 feet, decreases to 1 to 3 feet by evening. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 feet, rising to 8 feet at times, decreases to 2 to 4 feet by evening.

