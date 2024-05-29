Accreditation Of Private Schools Accepting Donations Will Be Cancelled: Karnataka Govt Issues Stern Warning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka government has issued a strict warning against private schools in Belagavi district that accept donations for admission. District Collector Nitesh Patila emphasized that no form of donation will be tolerated for admission into unaided or aided schools in the district.



The admission process for the current academic year is underway, but there have been reports of certain schools demanding donations. Patila has reiterated that schools must adhere to the fees set by the government and any illegal acceptance of donations will face consequences under the Right to Education Act.

As per the directive, every school is required to prominently display information regarding admission fees on its notice board. This measure aims to ensure transparency and help parents and the public understand the admission process better.

Also, private schools are mandated to publish the notified fees on their websites and the Department of Education's online platform for easy access by parents and the public.

In case of any instances where a school demands or receives a donation, the public is encouraged to file complaints immediately with the District Collector's office or the Deputy Director of School Education (DDPI). Patila assured that action will be taken against erring schools based on public complaints.