Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Sets Stage For Future Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) is among companies working to ensure sustainable agricultural practices. A recent article highlights the company's majority-controlled, Colombia-based subsidiary Eko2o S.A.S.'s entry into a major multiyear contract with Danziger Colombia, the world's largest producer of flower seedlings. The contract represents a smart financial move and the commitment of both companies to sustainable, innovative agriculture practices.“We are thrilled to embark on this initial phase with Danziger,” Juan Ricardo Velez, Eko2o CEO, was quoted as saying.“This partnership not only represents a significant milestone for our company but also sets the stage for future expansion. We eagerly anticipate further growth with Danziger in the near future and are confident that this agreement will pave the way for more collaborations with other leading flower producers globally and nationally.”

To view the full article, visit

About SFWJ/MedCana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN