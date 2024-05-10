50 Killed As Storms, Flash Floods Lash Afghanistan Province

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, May 11 (IANS) At least 50 people were killed as storms and flash floods lashed north Afghanistan's Baghlan province, a local official said.

The natural mishap hit Gozargah-e-Noor, Jelgah, Nahrin, Baghlan-e-Markazi, and Barka districts, as well as the provincial capital of Pul-e-Khumri, Hedayatullah Hamdard, Provincial Director for the disaster management authority, said, on Friday.

Storms and floods also hit most parts of other northern provinces, including Takhar, Badakhshan, and Samangan, leading to casualties and damage to properties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan has been receiving heavy rain and floods in the past month.

More than 80 deaths had been reported earlier across the country.