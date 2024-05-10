Zelensky On New US Package: We Working On Logistics For Weapons To Prove Themselves On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The aid package for Ukraine announced by the United States on May 10 includes artillery, anti-tank weapons, and air defense equipment. Logistics are now being worked on to ensure that everything we need is delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, we have a new decision on American support, President Biden's decision. It includes artillery, anti-tank weapons, vehicles, and air defense. This is exactly what we need. Thank you. We are working on logistics to ensure that all the weapons prove their worth at the front as soon as possible,” Zelensky said.

As the President emphasized, the support of partners is now important for the timely delivery of weapons that Ukraine needs.

: Adding forces to Kharkiv directions, ensuring defense of positions with everything necessar

“The package that really helps is the weapons brought to Ukraine, not just the announcement of the package. I thank every leader who perceives the situation in this way,” the Head of State said.

As reported, on May 10, the United States announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $400 million.