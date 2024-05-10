GCC Welcomes UNGA Vote For Palestine UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 10 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on Friday to support Palestine bid for full UN membership and call on the UN Security Council to reconsider its previous stance on this issue.

"The fact that the resolution was approved by 143 UN member states signals growing support to, and strong belief in, the right of the State of Palestine to full membership in the UN," he said in a press release tonight.

Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC support to Palestine question and the efforts aiming to end the Israeli occupation and establish the independent state of Palestine within the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital city under the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

Earlier today, the UN General Assembly passed by 143 votes against nine, with 25 abstentions, a draft resolution, backing Palestine bid for full UN membership. (end)

