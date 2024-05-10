(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canada Jobs in Focus Next Week

Manufacturing, Housing Due Next Week in Canada





Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Q1) EPS for loss of 24 cents, compared to loss of 40 cents to the prior-year quarter. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (Q1) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) (Q4) EPS for loss of 56 cents, compared to loss of 72 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Calendar Building Permits (Mar.) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased 9.3% from January to $11.8 billion in February. Featured Earnings Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Orezone Gold Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of four cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 52 cents, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Producer price index (April)Featured Earnings

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) (Q1) EPS of $3.61, compared to $3.82 in the prior-year quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) (Q4) EPS of 87 cents, compared to $1.15 in the prior-year quarter. Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) (Q4) EPS of 83 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Wholesale Trade (March) Wholesale sales were essentially unchanged (+0.0%), at $82.2 billion in February. Featured Earnings Bird Construction Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter. Calian Group Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter. DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 54 cents, compared to loss of $1.66 the prior-year quarter. Hydro One Limited (T.H) (Q1) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Consumer Price Index (April) Retail Sales (April) Home Builder Confidence Index (May)

Business inventories (March)

Featured Earnings

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) (Q3) EPS of 70 cents, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Copart Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) (Q3) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead CREA Stats (April) National home sales edged up 0.5% month-over-month in March. Actual (not seasonally adjusted) monthly activity came in 1.7% above March 2023. Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (March) Manufacturing sales increased 0.7% in February, led by the petroleum and coal product subsector as well as the electrical equipment, appliance and component subsector. Housing Starts (April) Housing starts totaled 242,200 in March, compared to 260,000 in the prior-year month. Featured Earnings Africa Oil Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of seven cents, compared to loss of 26 cents in the prior-year quarter. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter. Northland Power Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 55 cents, compared to loss of $1.13 in the prior-year quarter. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 70 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of May 11) Housing Starts (April) Building Permits (April) Import Price Index (April) Industrial Production (April) Featured Earnings

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) (Q4) EPS of 52 cents, compared to 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) (Q2) EPS of $1.96, compared to $2.00 in the prior-year quarter.



Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) (Q1) EPS of 56 cents, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of six cents, compared to $1.37 cents in the prior-year quarter. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (T) (Q1) EPS of six cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter. Premier Health of America Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

U.S. leading economic indicators (April)







Featured Earnings H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) (Q1) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) (Q4) EPS of $2.25, compared to $2.06 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead International Transactions in Securities (March) Canadian investors acquired $24.2 billion of foreign securities in February, led by an all-time high investment in foreign bonds. Meanwhile, foreign investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $8.8 billion, led by a record divestment in government short-term debt securities. New Housing Price Index (April) The index was flat on a monthly basis during March, compared to a gain of 0.1% the month before. The index sank 0.4% last month on an annual basis, identical to March last year. New Motor Vehicle Sales (April) Statistics Canada said motor vehicle sales zoomed to 137,690 in March, from 116,870 in the prior-year month. Featured Earnings Bravo Mining Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter. Lithium Ionic Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

