Grew Energy To Set Up 3.2 GW Module Plant In J&K


5/10/2024 10:15:20 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) NEW DELHI- Grew Energy on Friday announced plans to set up a 3.2 GW module manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir at an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.
The plant will come up in Kathua over an area of 80 acre, Grew Energy said in a statement.”Grew Energy will set up 3.2 GW capacity manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. Upon completion, the facility will have annual capacity of producing 3.2 GW high-efficiency modules and 2.8 GW ingots, wafers and cells,” it said.
Grew Energy CEO and Director Vinay Thadani said the project will help create employment opportunities for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Kashmir Observer

