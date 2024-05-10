Assert AI Secures $4 Million In Series A Funding To Spearhead Global Growth Assert AI And Tech Advancements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 24/04/24: Assert AI, the forefront leader in Computer Vision SAAS solutions in India, proudly announces the successful closure of its Series A funding round, raising a total of 30 Crores (USD 4 Million). This pivotal investment, spearheaded by notable investors such as Ramesh Hariharan (ex-CTO and Co-Founder of LatentView), Prashant Purker (former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture), Arya AgriTech, and select individuals, reflects robust support and confidence in Assert AI's vision and technological prowess.



With established operations in India, the US, and the Middle East, sees this funding as a vital catalyst for expanding into key Western markets. The company intends to utilize the funds to fortify its presence in strategic markets, amplify research and development endeavours, and continue pioneering advancements in Computer Vision technology.



Assert AI: Recognized as an Industry Trailblazer



Assert AI a leading computer vision company has garnered acclaim for its innovative solutions, earning accolades as an award-winning company. With a diverse portfolio of solutions, Assert AI consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation through its patented technology, catalysing transformative change across sectors. The company's latest breakthrough, "Pratham," the world's premier no-code platform for Computer Vision tailored for non-AI users, democratizes access to AI-powered video analytics. Augmenting Pratham is Assert AI's 'Alpha' platform, offering clients diverse options to consume and integrate data into their production systems, including API endpoints, direct hardware integration, and comprehensive dashboards for actionable insights derived from advanced Computer Vision algorithms. Moreover, Assert AI's drone-based solution, "Falcon," revolutionizes warehouse inventory management with real-time tracking and optimization capabilities.



"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series A funding round," said Job Philip, CEO of Assert AI. "This investment underscores the confidence of our investors in Assert AI's vision and potential. It will fuel our expansion endeavours and expedite the development of innovative AI Vision solutions that deliver value for our clients globally."



Assert AI remains unwavering in its dedication to pushing the innovation frontier in the realm of Computer Vision. The computer vision company eagerly anticipates forging new partnerships, delivering impactful solutions, and catalysing positive change across industries.

Company :-Assert AI

User :- Assert AI

Email :...

Phone :-+918657009634

Url :-