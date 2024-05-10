Carrefour Announces Savings Extravaganza With Big Brand Festival

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 May 2024: Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the United Arab Emirates, has announced the launch of“Big Brand Festival” which is set to offer customers substantial savings of up to 70 per cent. Effective from 8 to 21 May 2024, the festival will offer considerable discounts across various categories such as food, beverage, skincare, haircare, baby products, kitchen appliances, electronics, fresh deals, and more. Featured in this festival is a curated collection of some of the world's most prominent and loved brands, with savings on names like BergHOFF, Kellogg's, BLACK+DECKER, Samsung, Tefal, Mai Dubai Water, Maxwell House, and more.

Remaining true to Carrefour's customer centric roots, the festival presents substantial discounts on a wide range of everyday essentials, along with enticing bundle options for additional savings. The festival's significant savings can offer respite to households in the UAE which continue to refurbish homes and appliances following the rains of past weeks.

Commenting on the announcement of the Big Brand Festival, Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer - UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: 'At Carrefour, customer satisfaction remains our priority. By balancing affordability with exceptional quality and a diverse product range, we strive to meet the multifaceted preferences of our valued customers. We are excited to bring another initiative through this festival which highlights our ongoing commitment to our community. With discounts being available in-store and online, shopping with Carrefour is made more accessible and convenient.”