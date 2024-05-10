Oman Pavilion Showcases Rare Manuscripts At Doha Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

DOHA: The Sultanate of Oman, the guest of honour at this year's 33rd Doha International Book Fair, showcases its rich heritage, culture, education, and tourism through a variety of books and rare manuscripts - including the oldest Omani manuscript, and the first Omani manuscript listed in Unesco.

Assistant Dean of Deanship of Research at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, Dr. Sulaiman Al Sabei said the pavilion offers visitors a wide range of books and journals representing various sectors of Omani society.

These include works from the Deanship of Research, Omani Studies Center, and different ministries from the West Asian country. Dr. Al Sabei emphasised the diversity and quality of the publications on display, covering education, science, history, and tourism.

“Our books have been rigorously reviewed by both internal and international committees, ensuring their academic integrity. We would like to welcome everybody to come and enjoy the time reading our different books,” he told The Peninsula.

Although the exact number of books displayed was not specified, Dr. Al Sabei mentioned that Sultan Qaboos University alone has contributed around 55 titles to the exhibition. Additionally, various other groups have presented their publications, adding to the extensive collection available to visitors.

A highlight of the pavilion is the display of rare manuscripts, offering a glimpse into Oman's history and culture. Among these is the“Majmoa Alsyar wa aljawabat” (A collection of biographies and answers), considered the oldest Omani manuscript ever found which was transcribed in 531 AH / 1137 AD.

Another notable manuscript is the“Manuscript of Hadith” (Sahih Bukhari), featuring exquisite Quranic calligraphy. Also on display is a collection of medical manuscripts, including one on eye anatomy; Modes of the Holy Quran (A manuscript of the Holy Quran - Mushaf);“Tanzih al'absar,” a book on travel literature documenting the journey of Sultan Barghash bin Said.

And, one of the most significant manuscripts is“Madan al asrar” (Nature of Secrets), an oceanography manuscript listed in the Unesco Memory of the World Register in 2017.

It contains detailed drawings and descriptions of navigational instruments, with description of how sailors determine their route by the sun direction line, providing a look into Omani maritime history.

Moreover, Dr. Al Sabei stressed that the book fair provides Oman with an excellent opportunity to share its knowledge and expertise with a wider audience.

We have plenty of books where people can learn more about Omani culture and society,” he said.“We encourage visitors to come, enjoy the exhibition, and explore potential collaborations for future research and scientific publications.”

The 33rd Doha International Book Fair runs until May 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). It opens everyday from 9am to 10pm, except on Fridays, from 3pm to 10pm. Entry to the event is free of charge.