Harmonising History: Mozart, A Musical Sitcom

Doha: At first glance, Mozart: A Musical Sitcom may appear formulaic, but it's a dreamy filigree of past melodies woven into a present interpretation. With a theatrical tone, it assembles a masterpiece that will make you groove, laugh, and even wonder - moving through a sequence of emotions that linger long after the final notes.

CineMoon Ensemble, a member of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra presented this concert as part of the latter's 15th anniversary celebration at the Qatar National Convention Center. The cast of the concert were from all walks of life – professional musicians, teachers and students, who all came together from different parts of the world to perform a marvellous feat that everyone has so beloved since it was first introduced in 2019.



Merve Kenet Bulun, the Creative Director and producer of the concert, shared her journey in bringing“Mozart: A Musical Sitcom” to the stage. What started as a single show soon turned into a phenomenon, with overwhelming public demand prompting additional performances.“After its successful premiere, we were approached to perform shows in Europe. Unfortunately, the onset of COVID-19 halted all our plans,” said Bulun. However, in 2022, an invitation from Türkiye, presented a new opportunity.

Bulun's vision for the musical sitcom was to draw a significant lesson from Mozart's life.“With this show, my goal is to not only entertain but also to engage young minds in thought-provoking ways. By weaving Mozart's story into our performance, we aim to inspire the next generation to reflect on what truly matters. Through the lens of Mozart's life, we encourage them to embrace their passions with dedication and discipline, all while enjoying the entertainment our show provides.”



Since the show premiered in 2019, it has become bigger – the number of performers increased, and it has incorporated a unique animation produced specifically for the Turkish March, one of the most iconic compositions of W A Mozart. Together, the musical formed a diverse and inclusive ensemble, spanning generations and cultures, all converging around the timeless essence of the great composer.



The cast consisted of performers from diverse backgrounds, each bringing their unique talents to the stage. Alessio Mastrodonato, a Piano teacher at the Qatar Music Academy (QMA), portrayed Mozart in the show.“Playing Mozart's music brings joy on its own. Challenges are several and way more than anybody can think about, but all of them are very interesting to face and truly stimulating!”



Anna Dieterich, a Soprano and teacher at QMA, portrayed the role of Constanze in the show and highlighted the challenges and joys of performing:“The challenge with Mozart is that it needs to be sung very clean and accurate. If not, it is very noticeable. Often, Mozart also puts the most challenging notes at the very end of an already demanding piece, and yet it has to sound effortless. I think that makes it particularly challenging. The joy is that his music is beautiful.”

Lorena Manescu, Concertmaster, who played e-violin and also portrayed Marie Antionette, said:“What truly captivates me about Mozart's genius is the profound depth beneath the apparent simplicity of his works and the vast spectrum of emotions they traverse, from profound sorrow to boundless joy.”

Ahmed El Helou, narrator of the play and part of the Qatar Concert Choir, said:“Classical music is like anything in show business, sometimes serious, and sometimes fun.”



For Sze Han Law, who portrayed Mozart Jr, the experience was both thrilling and rewarding.“The greatest challenge for me was to incorporate Mozart's distinctive musical expressions into the piece I was playing, especially on stage in front of so many people. It was really fun pretending like a mini-Mozart, and I feel like acting in front of an audience came more naturally to me than in rehearsals.”

The concert also featured guest performers from Türkiye, including Melisa Yenal, a Coloratura Soprano, and Murat Duyan, a Baritone, both from the Izmir State Opera.



Yenal who sang Aria of the Queen of the Night which can be called the most unusual and difficult aria of the coloratura soprano repertoire, said:“Being part of the sitcom in Doha is an incredibly gratifying experience. Through this play, Merve Kenet Bulun delivers something fundamental for humanity: Mozart's timeless melodies and the sheer delight they bring. What's remarkable is how this production transcends age barriers, embracing both adults and children, the torchbearers of our future.”



Duyan, meanwhile said:“Mozart's compositions may appear deceptively simple to the untrained ear, yet they are imbued with a profound mathematical precision. Each note is a testament to his genius, where even the slightest deviation becomes glaringly apparent.”



And, Maestro Giovanni Pasini who played Salieri reflected on the unique blend of comedy and music in the show.“We presented the most beautiful masterpieces of one of my favourite composers, Mozart, in a setting where I was wearing a wig, a costume, and making fun of myself continuously, surrounded by a public who wasn't necessarily familiar with his music, but who came to have a good time expecting to be entertained and have fun.”



The musical sitcom crafted by CineMoon Ensemble is more than a masterpiece; it's a dynamic tribute to Mozart's genius, a celebration of his enduring legacy, and a masterful interpretation of his sublime repertoire.