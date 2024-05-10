               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Drishyam To Andhadhun: 7 Bollywood Murder Mystery Films You Must Watch


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delve into the captivating world of Bollywood murder mysteries with these seven films that promise suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists. From classic whodunits to gripping thrillers, each movie offers a thrilling journey through the twists and turns of crime investigations

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Directed by Rajiv Rai, this film stars Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, and Kajol. It revolves around the murder of a businessman and the subsequent investigation

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

This film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji. It follows a police officer's investigation into the death of a popular actor

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, this film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Set in 1940s Kolkata, it follows Byomkesh

Kahaani

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this thriller stars Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata

Drishyam

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, this film features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. It tells the story of a man who takes extreme measures to protect his family

Andhadhun

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this black comedy crime thriller stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte. The story revolves around a blind pianist

Talvar

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. Starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neeraj Kabi

