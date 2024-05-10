Kuwait Oil Price Rises USD 1.68 To USD 85.82 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil moved up by USD 1.68 to USD 85.82 per barrel on Thursday as opposed to USD 84.14 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday. In international markets, the price of the Brent crude rose by 30 cents settling at USD 83.88 pb, while the rate of the West Texas Intermediate crude moved up by 27 cents reaching USD 79.26 pb. (end) km

