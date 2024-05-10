Shura Council Chairs Meeting Of Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee Team

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council chaired first meeting of the team of the Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee, which was organised virtually by the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), yesterday. Member of the Shura Council H E Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie represented the council at the meeting. In a statement, Shura Council said the Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee seeks to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the GCC countries and the European Parliament.

The team's first meeting discussed a wide range of topics related to health, water and food security, energy transitions, human rights, and tourism, in addition to cooperation in combating pandemics and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.