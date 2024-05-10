This Mother's Day, TPV Technology Brings You An Exquisite Philips Audio Range

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 9, 2024: Mothers are the melodies that shape our lives, and there's no better way to celebrate them than by filling their world with the transcendent power of music. This Mother's Day, TPV Technology brings you an exquisite range of Philips soundbars, party speakers, and headphones designed to elevate every listening experience into an extraordinary journey of sound.



From powerful Soundbars that elevate home entertainment to state-of-the-art headphones that block out the world, Philips' latest audio lineup offers the perfect musical companion for every mom's unique lifestyle. Adding a touch of nostalgia, Philips is also soon launching the retro inspired TAS2218 and TAS2228 Bluetooth speakers that blend vintage design with modern wireless audio technology. Whether she's reminiscing about the good old days or immersing herself in new musical journeys, this remarkable range ensures mom's celebration is filled with melodies that delight her soul this Motherâ€TMs Day.





About TPV Technology



TPV is one of the worldâ€TMs leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing, and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India, and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility, and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.



TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, and 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency, and quality.

