Some 80,000 People Fled Gaza's Rafah: UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 9 (Petra)-- Since the Israeli onslaught on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip began on May 6, some 80,000 Palestinians have fled the city, according to information released on Thursday by UNRWA.UNRWA released a statement saying, "People in the Gaza Strip are facing yet another forced displacement.""These families are bearing an intolerable burden. There is no safety anywhere. A cease-fire is urgently needed.Tuesday saw the Israeli army gain control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border, which is a crucial entry point for relief supplies into the beleaguered area.The action was taken the day after the army ordered Palestinians living in eastern Rafah to evacuate; at the time, this was widely believed to be a pretext for Israel's much-feared invasion on the city.