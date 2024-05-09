Qatar Deplores Jewish Settlers' Attack On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 9 (KUNA) -- Qatar condemned, on Thursday in the strongest terms, Israeli occupation settlers' assault on the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack is a blatant challenge to international law and intimidation under the name of the freedom of expression.

The ministry warned that the systematic Israeli targeting of UNRWA, which began with claims of its lack of neutrality, aims eventually to liquidate the agency and deprive millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon of basic services, especially amid the ongoing brutal war on the Strip, it added.

In this context, the ministry stressed the need of taking a decisive action by the international community to face this plot and avoid catastrophic humanitarian repercussions, according to the statement.

The ministry renewed Qatar's full support to the agency, out of its unwavering and supportive positions for legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people that top with the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, it noted.

On Tuesday, some Israeli occupation settlers attacked the UNRWA in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, calling for the closure of all locations of the agency. (end)

