Uber X Share arrives in Jeddah and Riyadh

The new shared rides service will be available to all users in Jeddah and Riyadh from today

UberX Share will give users the most affordable way to take a ride, with up to 12% discount on every trip.

By helping get more people in fewer cars, UberX Share will help reduce congestion and pollution in Riyadh and Jeddah.



May 9, 2024: Uber has today announced the launch of a new, affordable and sustainable travel option, with the launch of its latest mobility product UberX Share, in Riyadh and Jeddah. This announcement is the latest product to launch as part of Uber’s plans to help people make more sustainable travel choices with Uber. Additionally, this product aims to positively contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals by promoting shared mobility solutions and enhancing sustainable transportation, which are crucial for the Kingdom's aim towards a net-zero future by 2060.



UberX Share introduces a new dimension to sustainable travel, making it more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. As Uber’s most affordable option, UberX Share offers riders an upfront discount of up to 12%, contingent on a successful match with another rider. This product not only makes travel more economical but provides riders with a sustainable travel choice as it supports the environment by putting more people in fewer cars, significantly helping to reduce emissions and urban congestion. Additionally, UberX Share is designed to keep riders on schedule; while sharing might add a few extra minutes to the journey, the impact is minimal, ensuring riders can enjoy the view without constantly checking their watch.



“We know affordability plays a role when people are making decisions on how to get from point A to B,” said Youssef Abouseif, General Manager, KSA at Uber. “This new shared rides option will provide a more affordable and sustainable experience for riders and the cities we serve.”



Shared mobility is rapidly gaining traction in Saudi Arabia as the government advocates for greener transportation methods. The Kingdom’s car sharing market volume is projected to reach US$157 million by 2028 and the number of car sharing users is expected to reach 0.78 million by the same year. UberX Share is perfectly positioned to be a part of this flourishing sector.



At Uber, we know affordability is important to making transport more accessible for more people. Offering more affordable products isn't just good for riders, it helps build out an ecosystem of affordable, multi-modal transport—from shared rides, to micro-mobility, to public transport.



UberX Share lands as Uber continues to help more people replace private car ownership with a range of shared, increasingly electric multimodal transport options.



As the largest mobility platform in the world, we’re committed to providing sustainable, shared alternatives to the personal car and UberX Share is our newest way for people to be part of the climate solution.



We’ve designed UberX Share to be better for drivers and similar to the driver experience with UberX by giving drivers more choice. Drivers will earn the same with UberX Share as they would with Uber Saver but with more riders on a trip, a shared trip is likely to be longer and that means a higher fare.



UberX Share trips can be requested in Riyadh and Jeddah from today. See below for boundary details of where trips can be requested. Please note trip destinations can be outside of this area. UberX Share is also currently available in the Eastern Province.







Riyadh





Jeddah





