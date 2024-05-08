Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Drilling Rig Mobilised For Fairbairn Copper Project In Western Australia

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) is pleased to announce that contractor DDH1 has started mobilising a drill rig and equipment in preparation for testing three DeGrussa-style copper-gold targets at its Fairbairn Copper Project in Western Australia.

Key Points

- Mobilisation of drill rig and associated equipment by drilling contractor DDH1 has commenced to the Fairbairn Copper Project

- Permitting approval has been received which allows Great Western to commence drilling of three fixed-loop electromagnetic conductor copper targets defined at the Project

- Geophysics, geological mapping, sampling, and modelling suggest the three compelling electromagnetic conductors represent potential DeGrussa Style copper-gold volcanic hosted massive sulphide deposits, with this style of mineralisation often occurring in clusters of deposits

- Phase one of drilling comprises diamond holes drilled to depths ranging from 250 to 350m, with follow up drill-holes to be drilled based on success from the first phase of the programme.

The Fairbairn Copper Project is located 900km north-east of Perth (Figure 1*) and 120km from Sandfire Resources' (ASX:SFR) DeGrussa copper-gold project. The drilling programme will test three compelling DeGrussa-style copper-gold targets, which were identified by both a fixed-loop electromagnetic (FLEM) ground survey and a heliborne EM survey (see ASX Announcement dated 26 September 2023).

The FLEM survey identified three isolated and discrete bedrock conductors, which are interpreted to be related to sulphide mineralisation. The shallow depth conductors were modelled between 80m and 190m below surface, positioned along a contact between a siltstone-shale and boulder conglomerate sandstone units of the Yelma Formation within the Earaheedy Basin (Figure 2*).

The copper target's prospectivity was significantly enhanced by geological mapping and modelling that suggests the conductors have potential to be blind DeGrussa-style volcanic-hosted massive sulphide targets (VHMS).

Drilling will test three conductors, with VHMS style mineralisation often occurring in clusters of deposits. Phase 1 drilling will target the centre and upper portions of the conductors (Figures 3, 4, and 5*), which are interpreted as the most prospective position of the modelled conductors. Phase 1 will be completed utilising a diamond drill rig, with hole depths ranging from 250-350m.

Follow-up drill-holes will be drilled based on successful mineralised intersections from the first phase of the programme (Figures 3 - 5*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

Shane Pike
Managing Director
Great Western Exploration Limited

Paul Armstrong
Investor and Media Relations
Read Corporate