Onelegacy Inspires Hollywood Announces First Three Board Members: Actor Danny Trejo, Showrunner Carol Barbee And Hip-Hop Artist Freeway

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneLegacy Inspires Hollywood, formerly known as Donate Life Hollywood, announces the first three board members of the revamped initiative: Danny Trejo, Carol Barbee and Freeway. OneLegacy Inspires Hollywood is a project of the OneLegacy Foundation, the organ procurement organization that serves seven counties throughout Southern California. The project is led by Writer-Producer Sarah E. Fahey, under the guidance of OneLegacy leadership.









“Storytelling has the power to change the narrative, and we want to do that with organ, donation and transplantation,” Fahey said.“By empowering writers, producers, executives and actors with the facts we can debunk myths around lifesaving donations and transplantations. Trejo, Barbee, and Freeway all exemplify advocacy in this area.”

Danny Trejo's platform provides a voice for marginalized communities, and in his outreach work, he has come across several lives saved through organ donation and transplantation, including his longtime assistant.“OneLegacy doesn't just save lives, they save familia,” Trejo says in a video on the OneLegacy Inspires website .

Hip-Hop star Freeway received a lifesaving kidney donation from a deceased donor in 2019. When Freeway's son passed suddenly in 2020, the family chose to donate his organs. Freeway's son was able to save four lives through organ donation.

Carol Barbee has written and created many noteworthy projects, including the show Three Rivers, a show that starred Alex O'Loughlin and centered around the busy lives of transplant surgeons. Barbee worked closely with OneLegacy to ensure accuracy and authenticity in her powerful series.

OneLegacy Inspires Hollywood offers a plethora of services to the entertainment industry. Industry professionals and medical writers participate in guided tours of the OneLegacy donor recovery center and headquarters in Azusa, California, the most medically advanced facility of its kind in the nation. OneLegacy Inspires Hollywood connects executives, writers and producers with experts in the donation and transplantation field. Currently, they are hosting a film competition for high school students that offers the winner a scholarship and mentorship. For over a decade, the OneLegacy Inspires Awards Gala has honored television, film, news and web series that portrayed donation and transplantation in a positive light. Previous winners include Grey's Anatomy, Fire Country, The Good Doctor, B Positive, Robin Robert's Last Chance Transplant and the web series Letters of Hope.

OneLegacy Inspires Hollywood will establish a full board with a total of eight members representing different aspects of the entertainment and medical industries. For more information about this initiative please contact ... .

