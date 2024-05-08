Arab Parliament Praises Bahama's Decision To Recognize Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 8 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament praised on Wednesday, the Bahamas for formally recognizing Palestine as an official independent state.

In a press release, the Arab parliament affirmed that the Bahama's recognition was a new victory for the Palestine cause, adding that this decision could encourage other countries to take this step in recognizing Palestine as an independent state.

The Arab Parliament reaffirmed their call on the international community to stand with Palestine in achieving peace and stability.

The Bahamas announced on Tuesday their support regarding the legal right of the Palestinian people to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development. (end)

