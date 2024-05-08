Kuwait Central System Urges Expats To Abide By Laws

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The Central System for the Remedy of Situations of Illegal Residents (CARIRS) called on expats Wednesday to stick to laws, regulations and systems to avoid violations which lead to legal liability.

In a statement, the CARIRS said it is imperative to abide by all laws regulating action regarding all matters that preserve security and stability as well as prosperity of society.

The system called also for avoiding acts which lead to division, or affect the cohesion of Kuwait's society and its image at home and abroad, it noted.

It also affirmed full coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the State's agencies to ensure abidance of all by implementing laws and regulations, according to the statement. (end)

