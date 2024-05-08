Swiss Government Proposes CHF10 Million UNRWA Donation

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After months of debate, the government has said it wants to release CHF10 million ($11 million) for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. A decision on a second envelope of CHF10 million will be taken later in the year.

العربية ar الحكومة السويسرية تقترح التبرّع بمبلغ 10 ملايين فرنك للأونروا Read more: الحكومة السويسرية تقترح التبرّع بمبلغ 10 ملايين فرنك للأونروا

This content was published on May 8, 2024 - 12:26 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

This payment is in response to UNRWA's appeal for humanitarian aid, ministers said

in a press release. It is intended exclusively for Gaza and to cover the organisation's most urgent needs for the rest of 2024: food, water, shelter, primary healthcare and logistics.

Some 2.3 million people in Gaza, including 1.7 million displaced persons, are dependent on emergency aid, and the UN is warning of the imminent risk of famine. The Swiss government said it“recognises this emergency situation”.

+ Read more: the allegations upending UNRWA's efforts in Gaza

UNRWA has been in turmoil since Israel accused the agency and some of its employees of directly supporting Hamas during the bloody attacks on Israel on October 7. Various donor countries suspended their contributions to UNRWA in January because of the accusations. Many have since resumed payments.

Initially, Switzerland was to donate CHF20 million for 2024. These funds were suspended since last December, pending a decision by government, which also had to consult the foreign policy committees in parliament.

A government spokesman said on Wednesday that the second tranche of CHF10 million would be the subject of a decision later in the year.

The current decision also takes account of the conclusions of a report by the independent review group headed by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, the government continued.

+ More: can the Colonna report restore UNRWA's credibility?

The report, whose aim was to examine UNRWA's neutrality, found that the organisation had a solid monitoring system. However, it also made 50 recommendations to further strengthen neutrality, particularly in the areas of communication, educational material and the use of infrastructure.

Parliament's foreign policy committees will yet have to decide on the Swiss contribution. One of the two committees recently recommended that the government release part of the planned CHF20 million, while also calling for Switzerland to make no further payments to UNRWA in the medium term.

External Content

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Swiss authorities announce cost-cutting in asylum sector

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The government notably wants to improve integration into the labour force, particularly for people with protection status S.

Read more: Swiss authorities announce cost-cutting in asylum sector More Swiss Jewish group concerned about university protests

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities worries that protests are taking on ideological and radicalised features.

Read more: Swiss Jewish group concerned about university protests More Various leaders confirm participation at Ukraine peace conference

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The presidents of Poland, Finland, and Latvia and the prime ministers of Spain and Belgium will be at the Swiss-hosted talks in mid-June.

Read more: Various leaders confirm participation at Ukraine peace conference More Swiss cable car activity rose in winter 2023-2024

This content was published on May 8, 2024 In the winter season up to April 2024, railway and cable car operators ferried 3% more visitors compared to the previous winter, and 5% more than the five-year average.

Read more: Swiss cable car activity rose in winter 2023-2024 More Rhine flooding: Swiss to invest CHF1 billion with Austria

This content was published on May 8, 2024 As part of an international agreement with Austria, the Swiss government wants to pump CHF1 billion ($1.1 billion) into flood protection measures along the Rhine over the next three decades.

Read more: Rhine flooding: Swiss to invest CHF1 billion with Austria More Swiss study: insects mainly migrate at midday and dusk

This content was published on May 8, 2024 A study led by the Swiss Ornithological Institute in canton Lucerne is helping to better understand the movement patterns of migratory insects.

Read more: Swiss study: insects mainly migrate at midday and dusk More Red Cross: 22 staff killed in Middle East since October

This content was published on May 8, 2024 The Red Cross and Red Crescent network in Gaza and Israel has lost 22 staff members since last October, the Swiss Red Cross (SRC) said on Wednesday.

Read more: Red Cross: 22 staff killed in Middle East since October More Dortmund's Kobel is first Swiss goalie in Champions League final

This content was published on May 8, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel has achieved history by becoming the first Swiss goalkeeper to reach a Champion's League final.

Read more: Dortmund's Kobel is first Swiss goalie in Champions League final More University students in Switzerland join Gaza protest wave

This content was published on May 7, 2024 Pro-Palestinian activists occupied university buildings in Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich on Tuesday, widening the protest movement in the Alpine nation.

Read more: University students in Switzerland join Gaza protest wave More TradeXBank to resume full operations after Sberbank Switzerland taken off sanctions list

This content was published on May 7, 2024 TradeXBank, the former Swiss branch of Russia's Sberbank, will be able to resume its dollar-denominated activities from the second half of this year.

Read more: TradeXBank to resume full operations after Sberbank Switzerland taken off sanctions list

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .