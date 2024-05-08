Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Releases Q1 2024 Financial Numbers, Operation Highlights

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., are reporting on first-quarter 2024 financial results and operating highlights for its CNM-Au8 clinical program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Clene Nanomedicine is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Highlights of the report include the news that data from the long-term extension of Clene's phase 2 VISIONARY-MS clinical trial of CNM-Au8® exhibits significant evidence of repair and remyelination across multiple paraclinical endpoints; the publication of an article in the“ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science,” a journal that publishes impactful research showing translational relevance across a broad spectrum of biological sciences; the receipt of a $7.3 million subaward from the National Institute of Health (“NIH”) grant for its ALS Expanded Access Program; and ending Q1 2024 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $27.9 million.“In the first quarter our team worked diligently to advance our FDA discussions in ALS while continuing to generate more data supporting the neurological benefits and mechanism of action of CNM-Au8,” said Clene president and CEO Rob Etherington in the press release.“We look forward to a productive and collaborative FDA meeting by mid-2024 and laying the groundwork toward filing of a New Drug Application in the second half of the year. Additionally, we are very pleased to see the recent data from our long-term extension of the VISIONARY-MS study. These data represent significant evidence of repair and remyelination across multiple paraclinical endpoints and provide us with greater support for the continued clinical evaluation of CNM-Au8 for this important indication.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Clene

Inc.

Clene and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine, is a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational, first-in-class therapy that improves the survival and function of central nervous system cells via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8

is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



