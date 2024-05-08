RML Hospital Bribery Case: CBI Books Over 15 Including 2 Doctors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that over 15 people including 2 doctors of RML Hospital have been booked for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and collecting bribes from patients.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Parvathgouda, Dr. Ajay Raj, both in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital's Cardiology Department, Rajnish Kumar, Senior Technical-in charge, Lab in RML, clerk Bhuwal Jaiswal, clerk Sanjay Kumar Gupta and nurse Shalu Sharma.

The others who were booked have been identified as Naresh Nagpal, owner of Nagpal Technologies, Bharat Singh Dalal of Bharti Medical Technology, Abrar Ahmed, Director, Scienmed Pvt. Ltd and other unknown public servants and private persons.

The CBI FIR stated that the agency had received information from a credible source alleging that multiple doctors and staff members at RML Hospital are engaged in corrupt practices, including soliciting and accepting bribes from patients directly or indirectly through representatives of medical equipment supply companies.

"According to the source, Dr. Parvathgouda and Dr. Ajay Raj are reportedly soliciting and accepting bribes as part of a conspiracy involving Naresh Nagpal, Abrar Ahmed, Akarshan Gulati (Territory Sales Manager at Biotroniks Pvt. Ltd), Bharat Singh Dalal, and others. Rajnish Kumar is also implicated in taking bribes to permit the use of medical devices implanted by Dr. Parvathgouda and Dr. Ajay Raj," as per the FIR registered by the probe agency on Tuesday.

It further said that the source also alleged that Naresh Nagpal supplies equipment for various medical procedures and that Dr. Parvathgouda regularly demands and accepts bribes from Nagpal for the use of such instruments/devices.

It was reported that on May 2, Dr. Parvathgouda demanded a bribe from Naresh Nagpal, instructing him to settle previous months' dues.

"Nagpal assured him that the demanded bribe would be paid on May 7 at RML Hospital, potentially amounting to Rs 2.48 lakh," the FIR stated.

Furthermore, the FIR stated that on March 26, Dr. Parvathgouda demanded a bribe from Abrar Ahmed for promoting medical equipment supplied by him. Ahmed allegedly transferred the bribe amount to a bank account provided by Dr. Parvathgouda.

"Subsequent discreet verification revealed that Rs. 1,95,000 was transferred from Abrar Ahmed's Axis Bank account to a Canara Bank account under the name of Dasant Gauda, father of Dr. Parvathgouda," a CBI official said.

The FIR also implicated RML clerk Bhuwal Jaiswal and nurse Shalu Sharma in corrupt activities, alleging that they demanded bribes from patients to facilitate appointments, admissions, and investigations at the hospital.

It was reported that on January 17, they demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from one Aryan Kumar to admit his wife for delivery. Kumar was eventually 'compelled' to transfer the bribe amount to Jaiswal's account via UPI.

"The source further said that Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a clerk at RML Hospital, Delhi was involved in corrupt and illegal activities in connivance with other persons. The source further informed that Gupta is preparing the medical and fitness certificates for various persons in lieu of the bribe amount," the FIR read.

"The above-mentioned acts relating to public servant being bribed, and bribing of public servants by private persons and commercial organisations through their person in charge discloses the commission of offences under several relevant sections. Hence, a regular case is registered, against the following persons/ commercial organisations," it added.