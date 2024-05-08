Bulgarian President Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Alley Of Honors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, visited theAlley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev,the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, andlaid a wreath at his grave, Azernews reports.
The Bulgarian President also placed flowers at the graves ofprominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstandingstatesman Aziz Aliyev, and renowned doctor and scientist TamerlanAliyev.
