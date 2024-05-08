               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bulgarian President Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Alley Of Honors


5/8/2024 10:11:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, visited theAlley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev,the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, andlaid a wreath at his grave, Azernews reports.

The Bulgarian President also placed flowers at the graves ofprominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstandingstatesman Aziz Aliyev, and renowned doctor and scientist TamerlanAliyev.

AzerNews

