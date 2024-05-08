               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
France Commemorates 79Th Anniv. Of WWII Allies Victory Over Germany


5/8/2024 9:12:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 8 (KUNA) -- France commemorated Wednesday, the 79th anniversary of the allies victory during World War II over Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, amid a massive presence, led by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron walked along the Champs-Elysees Avenue to the Arc de Triomphe, according to tradition in honor of General Charles de Gaulle.
The celebration was attended by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, Secretary of State for Veterans and Remembrance Patricia Miralles, in addition to high level military authorities. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

