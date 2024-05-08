Jordan, UAE Sign Maritime Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 8 (Petra) - The Ministry of Transport / the Jordan Maritime Commission and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the UAE, signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to mutually recognize maritime certificates for navigators in both countries, fostering cooperation, enhancing capabilities, and exchanging knowledge and information in the maritime sector.The memorandum, signed virtually by the Director General of the Jordan Maritime Commission, Omar Dabbas, and the Advisor to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure for UAE Maritime Transport Affairs, Hessa Ahmed Malek, underscores the importance of advancing operations in the maritime transport sector. This includes adopting academic certificates for maritime transport service personnel. Both parties are eager to explore broader cooperation in maritime industries, serving mutual objectives and interests in advancing maritime education and crew training.Highlighting the depth of relations, Dabbas emphasized the commitment of both countries' leaderships to strengthen cooperation in maritime industries. Coordination efforts are essential to serve shared interests, develop the maritime industry internationally, and ensure security, safety, and environmental protection while fostering sustainable development, he added.Dabbas emphasized the Jordan Maritime Commission's commitment to monitoring and developing maritime education and training operations to align with international best practices. This ensures the delivery of highly efficient maritime education and training outcomes and fosters a pool of qualified and professional Jordanian maritime personnel recognized at national, regional, and international levels.Regarding the importance of the memorandum, Malek stressed its role in advancing scientific and technological knowledge in the maritime sector and supporting common interests through technology exchange and collaboration.She emphasized the deep fraternal and strategic relations between the UAE and Jordan, advocating for continued efforts to strengthen partnerships and achieve sustainable economic development.The memorandum, upon its finalization through official channels, will facilitate the implementation of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers of 1978 and its amendments. This ensures the competency of officers and sailors working on ships from both sides, contributing to maritime safety, property protection, and environmental preservation in accordance with Regulation (1/10) of the Convention.