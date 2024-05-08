Tourist paradise tells Indians to go back

(MENAFN) Despite ongoing diplomatic tensions between Malé and New Delhi, the picturesque archipelago nation of Maldives has extended a heartfelt invitation to Indian travelers, urging them to visit the island paradise and contribute to its tourism-dependent economy. The appeal, made by Maldivian Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal in an interview with the Indian news agency PTI, underscores the nation's eagerness to welcome Indian tourists amidst challenging geopolitical dynamics.



Minister Faisal emphasized the crucial role of tourism in the Maldivian economy, highlighting the significant impact of Indian visitors on the country's tourism sector. Despite recent strains in bilateral relations, Faisal expressed a desire to foster stronger ties with Indian tourists, affirming that they would receive a warm reception in the Maldives.



The minister's plea follows a noticeable decline in the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives, precipitated by a diplomatic rift earlier this year. The dispute, exacerbated by social media comments deemed derogatory towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by several ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu's government, led to a boycott by travel companies and tourists alike.



Statistics reveal a stark decrease in Indian tourist arrivals to the Maldives, with the Hindustan Times reporting a notable drop from 56,208 visitors in the first quarter of the previous year to 34,847 visitors during the same period this year. Once the leading source of foreign tourists to the Maldives, Indian visitors have now slipped to sixth place amidst the fallout from the diplomatic spat.



As Maldives seeks to revitalize its tourism sector in the aftermath of strained relations with India, the nation's appeal to Indian tourists underscores the importance of fostering goodwill and cooperation amidst geopolitical challenges. The invitation serves as a testament to the enduring allure of Maldives as a premier travel destination, extending an open invitation to Indian travelers to experience its pristine beaches, vibrant marine life, and unparalleled hospitality.

