Earthquake Today: 3.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Talala In Gujarat's Saurashtra


5/8/2024 7:00:12 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck 12 km north-northeast of Talala in Saurashtra at 1518 hours today: Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.
(More to come...)

Live Mint

