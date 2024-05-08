Egypt, Jordan Prepare For 32Nd Joint Committee Meeting In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Preparations are underway in Cairo for the 32nd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee, scheduled for May 7-9. The committee is a key mechanism for advancing economic, trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two countries.

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, highlighted the importance of the committee's work, calling it one of the oldest and most established bilateral high committees in the Arab world.

“The current session marks another step toward strengthening Egyptian-Jordanian relations at all levels, particularly in the economic arena,” Al-Mashat said.“The committee's agenda features many joint cooperation initiatives, including efforts to boost trade and industrial relations, develop intra-industry investments, strengthen financial and banking partnerships, and consolidate ties in agriculture, food security, logistics, energy, and electricity.”

The meetings will begin with expert-level talks led by Egypt's Ministry of International Cooperation and Jordan's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply. Ministerial discussions will follow, and the session will conclude on May 9 with a meeting of the joint committee, headed by the prime ministers of both countries.

Egypt's delegation includes representatives from various ministries and government agencies. Jordan's delegation also comprises representatives from relevant ministries and agencies.

Since its founding in 1985, the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee has overseen the signing of more than 173 agreements in various fields. It has played a key role in increasing trade and investment between the two countries.

In addition to this committee, Egypt's Ministry of International Cooperation supervises 68 other committees with countries worldwide.