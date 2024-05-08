Repolling Underway At A Booth In Rajasthan's Barmer LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Repolling was underway at a booth in Rajasthan's Barmer Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday on the instructions of the Election Commission due to a breach of confidentiality reported during polling on April 26, said officials here.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that re-polling was being held on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the booth located at polling station number 50, Government Higher Secondary School, Dudhwa Khurd in Chohtan Assembly constituency.

After receiving a complaint about a breach of secrecy of vote at this booth on the polling day, the Election Department of Rajasthan sent a proposal to the Election Commission of India for re-polling at this booth following which the Commission instructed for re-polling.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that four members of the polling team who conducted the voting on April 26 at this booth of Chohtan (Barmer) were suspended by the District Collector (District Election Officer) and necessary action was taken against the representative of the webcasting vendor.

Gupta said that the provisions of the code of conduct will be followed in the relevant areas. Also, Section 144 has been implemented in this booth. Paid leave has been granted to all working and labour voters registered at the polling booth.

"On this day, there will be a public holiday at the booth site, Government Higher Secondary School, Dudhwa Khurd. A dry day has been declared in the areas included in the polling station till the end of voting. Webcasting of this polling booth will also be done," said Gupta.