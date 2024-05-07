Royal Court Chief Attends Signing Of Two Agreements For Royal Initiative Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Tuesday attended the signing of two agreements to implement Royal Initiative projects.

The implementation of Royal Initiatives projects aims to achieve sustainable societal and economic development, and enhance cooperation and partnership between the public and private sectors and civil society institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The first agreement entails launching the Royal Initiative for Agricultural Projects in the Jordanian Badia, whose first projects will be in the Northern Badia's Ghadir Al Abd area, which will be launched in partnership between the Hashemite Fund for the Jordanian Badia Development and Al Haq Trading Establishment.

The agreement stipulates launching an agricultural project over an area of 1,000 dunums to produce a variety of crops with added value that suit the climate of the region.

Chairperson of the board of trustees of the Hashemite Fund for the Jordanian Badia Development HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali and Al Haq Trading Establishment Manager Sufian Manasir signed the agreement.

Issawi said the initiative aims to improve the standard of living in Badia and create job opportunities for young people to improve their conditions and income as well as enhance food security nationwide.

Princess Basma reaffirmed the fund's commitment to empowering the local community in Northern Badia to benefit from the agricultural project.

Manasir said that the project includes planting 400 dunums with olive trees, 120 dunums with apricot trees, and 330 dunums with field crops.

The second agreement aims to rehabilitate and expand the Arab Bank Park and establish a public library for the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation in Zarqa, which is implemented in partnership between the Arab Bank the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation and the Zarqa Municipality.

Issawi said that the rehabilitation of the park will be established on a plot of land of six dunums in the New Zarqa area, stressing that all are partners to implement this initiative and ensure its sustainability.

