State Involvement Cannot Be Ruled Out In Armed Forces Hack - Shapps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 7 (KUNA) -- UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Tuesday that a "state involvement cannot be ruled out in a hack of an armed forces payroll system."

Grant Shapps told MPs the government had reason to believe the hack "was the suspected work of a malign actor."

Shapps also told parliament that ministers didn't believe data had actually been stolen and there was evidence of potential failings at the contractor, which also works with other government departments.

The system used by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) includes names and bank details of armed forces personnel.

The payroll system holds "personal HMRC-style information" for current regular, reservist and former members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force over a period of several years.

In a very small number of cases, the data may include personal addresses.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and other local media reported that China had been behind the cyber-attack on the payroll system used by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing opposed all forms of cyber-attack, and rejected any attempt to use cybersecurity issues to smear other countries. (end)

