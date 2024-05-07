Serbia And China Sign More Than 30 Agreements

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The authorities of Serbia and the People's Republic of Chinawill sign more than 30 agreements during the visit of ChinesePresident Xi Jinping to Belgrade, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the security of the delegation of the head ofChina, numbering 400 people, will be provided by 3.4 thousandpolice officers. In the air, Xi Jinping's flight will be met bySerbian MiG-29 fighters who will accompany him from the border, andthe Serbian army guard will be lined up at the Belgrade airfield. Asolemn reception of the Chinese delegation will be organized infront of the "Chamber of Serbia" and more than 30 agreements areplanned to be signed.

Xi Jinping will be on a state visit to Serbia on May 7-8. TheChinese Foreign Ministry said this visit to Serbia would be thefirst in eight years and would be "an important milestone inimproving and renewing Sino-Serbian relations." Xi Jinping andSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic are expected to discuss theinternational and regional situation, raising the level ofChinese-Serbian relations, and outline a course for the developmentof bilateral ties.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, on the eve of the Chineseleader's visit, noted that China is a reliable ally and strategicpartner of Serbia, and relations between the two countries willcontinue to develop despite the discontent of the West. He pointedout that "the highest point of cooperation this year will be theratification and entry into force of the free trade agreement,"which will open the doors of a large Chinese market for Serbianentrepreneurs.

Vucevic expressed confidence that Xi Jinping's visit to Belgrade"will mark a new stage in the development of steely friendshipbetween Serbia and China." The iron, or steel, friendship betweenChina and Serbia is the official wording used by Beijing andBelgrade to describe bilateral relations.