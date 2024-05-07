Jordanian Universities Sign Mous With Kurdistan Board Of Medical Specialties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 7 (Petra) - Jordanian universities on Tuesday signed memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with Kurdistan Board of Medical Specialties (KBMS) on sidelines of the activities of the Jordan-Kurdistan Higher Education Forum 2024, held in the city of Erbil.According to a statement by Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the MoUs were signed during a meeting with the Jordanian delegation participating in the forum, headed by the ministry's Secretary-General, Dr. Mamoun Al-Debi'e, and presence of other Jordanian officials, with presidents of universities in Erbil governorate at Salahaddin University-Erbil (SUE).Launched its activities last Sunday, the forum was inaugurated by Kurdistan Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani.