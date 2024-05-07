Siya Air Ambulance Services Launches in Patna: Providing Seamless Bed-to-Bed Patient Transfer Across India

(MENAFNEditorial) Patna, India - May 7, 2024 - Siya Air Ambulance Services is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art air ambulance services in Patna, Bihar. With a commitment to providing unparalleled emergency medical transportation, Siya Air Ambulance Services ensures swift and safe patient transfers to any hospital across India.



With a fleet of modern and well-equipped air ambulances, Siya Air Ambulance Services offers comprehensive bed-to-bed transfer for patients in critical condition. Whether it's an emergency medical evacuation or planned patient transfer, Siya Air Ambulance Services guarantees safe, efficient, and prompt transportation.



"Our mission at Siya Air Ambulance Services is to provide the highest standard of emergency medical transportation to our patients," said Priyanka Singh, CEO of Siya Air Ambulance Services.

Siya Air Ambulance Services specializes in:

Emergency Medical Evacuation

Critical Care Transfers

Organ Transportation

Neonatal and Pediatric Transfers

International Patient Transfers

"Our goal is to make medical transportation as seamless and stress-free as possible for both patients and their families," added Siya air Ambulance.



Siya Air Ambulance Services in Patna offers round-the-clock service, ensuring that help is always available when needed the most. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on patient care, Siya Air Ambulance Services is set to become the premier air ambulance provider in Patna and across India.

