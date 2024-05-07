Mafia Trades Murder For Money Laundering In New Criminal Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Italian mafia has shifted its focus to white-collar crime, particularly tax evasion and financial fraud, seizing nearly €200 billion in EU post-COVID stimulus funds.



This strategic shift, driven by reduced violent crime profitability, has transformed their operations.



Mob-related murders fell dramatically, from 700 in 1991 to only 17 in 2022, as crime groups like the 'Ndrangheta pivoted to schemes promising high returns without violence.



Their activities now center on insolvencies, bankruptcies, and fraudulent financial maneuvers instead of traditional extortion rackets.



Recent investigations exposed sophisticated tax evasion networks involving Chinese shadow bankers and the Italian mafia.







These networks rapidly laundered up to €2 billion through fictitious transactions, a scheme authorities dubbed "Fast & Clean."



The investigation revealed a remarkable level of criminal ingenuity, highlighting how organized crime has evolved from old-school racketeering to modern, lucrative white-collar fraud.



The pivot to subtler crimes stemmed partly from heightened law enforcement visibility and crackdowns on violent activities.



Financial schemes prove advantageous, as their complexity often allows criminals to exploit loopholes in international financial systems, laundering massive sums with minimal risk.



This adaptability underscores the mafia's continued influence, particularly in legitimate economic sectors, posing significant challenges for law enforcement.



Addressing these threats requires global coordination and strong financial regulation.



Authorities face growing pressure to develop frameworks capable of countering these multi-layered financial crimes. They must also understand the new tactics and networks that crime groups employ.



The mafia's ability to infiltrate mainstream businesses reveals the urgent need for comprehensive strategies.



In short, these strategies are essential to safeguard stimulus spending and protect economic stability.

