Fatalities In Road Accidents Dip Drastically In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that fatalities due to road accidents have come down in the state during the last year, crediting the number of measures taken by his government.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, "Due to our relentless efforts to enforce road safety measures, fatalities due to road accidents have come down drastically and consistently in the recent past."

"There has been an overall decline of 22 per cent in road accident fatalities from Jan-Apr '23 to Jan-Apr '24," he added.

The Chief Minister also put forward a comparison chart to depict how the number of road accidents has decreased.

In comparison to December 2022 and December 2023, road accidents decreased by at least 30.69 percent. For January 2023 and January 2024, the decrease was 24.6 per cent, according to CM Sarma.

He also drew a comparison between the January to April period of 2023 and 2024 in which road accidents came down in Assam by 21.82 per cent.