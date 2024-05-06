Human Bones Discovered In Azerbaijan's Aghdara

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Bone fragments were discovered in the territory of Sugovushansettlement, Aghdara region, Azernews reports,citing the Press Service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

On May 5, an investigation is being conducted in the Tartardistrict prosecutor's office on the discovery of bone fragments,believed to be human, during the excavation works in connectionwith the construction of new buildings in the territory of theliberated Aghdara region, Sugovushan settlement.

Recall that the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis, is stillunknown to date. Unfortunately, over these years, the Armenian sidehas refrained from providing information about the missing persons,including the locations of mass graves, to Azerbaijan. However,clarity has only been brought to the fate of several missingpersons through measures taken by the relevant state institutionsof the Republic of Azerbaijan in the direction of identification ofthe human remains found in mass graves in the liberatedterritories.

Post-war searches in the liberated territories unearthedmultiple mass and individual graves of Azerbaijanis in Khojaly,Khojavand, Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Fuzuli regions, as well as aroundthe city of Shusha.

Since 2020, at least 500 human remains have been unearthed insuch graves in the villages of Bashlibel in Kalbajar, Edilli inKhojavand, Farrukh in Khojaly, Sarijali in Aghdam, Seyidahmadli inFuzuli region, as well as in the vicinity of the Shusha prison andother settlements.

Historians and analysts in Baku believe that more mass graves ofAzerbaijanis killed by Armenian forces could be found in multiplelocations in the liberated territories.

Nowadays, the discovery of dozens of mass graves of Azerbaijanivictims in territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020serves as a solid testament to the acts of genocide and militarycrimes committed by Armenian forces during the First GarabaghWar.