Belgium In Talks On Bilateral Security Agreement With Ukraine Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder has said that Belgium is holding talks to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

She announced this in Brussels at the opening of the EU-Ukraine Defense Industries Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Belgium is in the process of negotiating a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine," Dedonder said.

"This is also proof of our commitment to support Ukraine not only during this war of liberation, but also in the long term," she said, adding that the Belgian defense industry is more than ever mobilized to support Ukraine.

Ukraine starts negotiations on security agreement with Portugal

She also stressed that the continued implementation of the new European defense and industrial strategy will be of crucial importance, linking support for Ukraine and the strengthening of the strategic autonomy of the European Union

"The measures we are taking today are important for support for Ukraine in its struggle. But these efforts are just as important for our own security," the minister said.

Belgium has consistently supported Ukraine, particularly in the field of mine clearance and the provision of F-16 fighter jets.

Photo: Getty Images