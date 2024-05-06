Molestation Charge Against Governor: Kolkata Police Probing The Content Of The Complaint

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Monday issued a statement in connection with a molestation complaint lodged against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose by a temporary staff of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, an allegation that the Governor has vehemently denied.

In the statement, the police clarified that the investigation into the matter is not against any individual, but to find out what exactly happened on that day.

The police also informed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the matter is yet to get the CCTV footage from the Raj Bhavan.

“Many mediapersons have asked me how the police can launch an inquiry against the Governor. We are probing the content of the complaint received at the Hare Street police station, not any individual. We are yet to get any CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan. We are in the process of speaking to some police personnel posted in the Raj Bhavan to proceed with the inquiry,” the Deputy Commissioner (central division) of Kolkata Police said in the statement.

The statement came a day after the Governor issued a note claiming that under Article 361 (2) and (3) of the Constitution, the state police cannot initiate any proceedings against the Governor during his term in office.

In the statement posted on the official X handle of the Raj Bhavan, the Governor directed the staffers at Raj Bhavan, temporary or permanent, to ignore any communication from the state police in the matter.

The staffers were also directed to "refrain from making any statement online, offline, in person, over the phone or in any other manner".